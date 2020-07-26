DELHI : The Prem Singh Tamang government in Sikkim on Sunday extended the lockdown till August 1 to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the state as 6-day complete lockdown was scheduled to end today.

"After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am of August 1, 2020," a notification issued by state Chief Secretary S C Gupta said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged the people of the state to remain calm and continue following the guidelines put in place to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

Meanwhile, the state reported its first COVID-19 death today after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital in Gangtok, the health officials said.

The man, a resident of Rongli sub-division of East Sikkim district, died due to COVID-19 early in the morning, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said.

He was admitted to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital on Saturday night after he tested positive for the disease. The patient was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he breathed his last, he said. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the official added.

Sikkim has 357 active cases of COVID-19, 142 people have recovered from the disease, and the total number of cases stand at 499 across the state, a senior health official said.

