Sikkim extends Covid-19 lockdown till August 1

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, Sikkim has issued an order extending the lockdown in the state till August 1. Earlier, the lockdown was to end today, but in view of the current situation, the lockdown has been extended. "Now, therefore, after careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown till August 1 (6:00 AM) in the entire state," read the order from Home Department in Sikkim.

Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, Sikkim has issued an order extending the lockdown in the state till August 1. Earlier, the lockdown was to end today, but in view of the current situation, the lockdown has been extended. "Now, therefore, after careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown till August 1 (6:00 AM) in the entire state," read the order from Home Department in Sikkim.

"The aforesaid Guidelines shall continue to be applicable during this period," the order further read.

"The aforesaid Guidelines shall continue to be applicable during this period," the order further read. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

On July 20, the state government ordered for complete lockdown from July 21 to 27 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

An order from the state government had said that all government offices, shops, commercial establishments, institutions, markets and factories shall remain closed, except where specific exemption is granted.

"All activities congregations and movement of people and goods and passenger vehicles shall be prohibited, with the exception of movement for supply and maintenance of essential goods and services, and shops dealing with essentials like groceries, hygiene products, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products, medicines, etc," the order had said.

"Movement pertaining to emergency services including law and order, fire, relief and rescue, hospitals, COVID-19 management and quarantine centre related activities will be allowed," it had added.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has extended the closure of all educational institutes in the state till August 31. Earlier, the government had said that the institutes, which were shut down following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March, would reopen after August 3. Teachers, however, will continue to impart lessons online, Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said.

On Sunday, the state reported its first coronavirus death with an elderly man succumbing to the disease at a state-run hospital.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Sikkim rose to 545 with 46 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Topics Sikkim