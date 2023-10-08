Sikkim flash flood: Death toll increases to 32

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority says that the search was underway for 122 people who are still missing

The death toll in Sikkim has increased to 32 after the flash flood was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the bodies recovered nine are of Armymen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, 21 bodies have been recovered in Pakyong, six in Gangtok, four in Mangan and one in Namchi, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), the flash flood has affected 41,870 people. So far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SSDMA also said that the search was underway for 122 people who are still missing. Seventy-eight people are missing in Pakyong district, 23 in Gangtok, 15 in Mangan and six in Namchi.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued 56 civilians stranded due to the flash floods in North Sikkim.

The civilians including 4 women and 52 men were rescued via the ropeway made by the ITBP rescue team in Chungthang in North Sikkim, said the ITBP officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Army Corps of Signals has ensured the timely restoration of civil cellular communications as part of continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, North Sikkim, said the Army on Sunday in a statement.

“Following numbers are available for any query - Emergency Operating Center (EOC)- Helpline Number 03592-202461/201145, 03592-284444 (Gangtok), 03595-263734 (Namchi), 03592-234538(Mangan), 03592-291936 (Pakyong), 8016747244 (Soreng), 03595-250888 (Gyalshing) and 7001911393 of Nodal Officer (for tourists) and 8101426284 of Assisant Director. For all Army Personnel - 9906200205 (Nodal Officer, Army), ITBP-03592-231340, SSB- 03592-251015, SDRF- 03592-220545, BRO- 03592-259208 and ARMY- 03592-202228," the statement said.

According to a report by ANI, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang said that the state and central governments are working together to restore normalcy in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“NDRF teams have been sent to rescue people. Power supply in some places has been restored and we are working with BRO and other departments as well," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

