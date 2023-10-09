Sikkim flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake on October 4th, has affected around 60,870 people.

Sikkim flash flood was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4 over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flood like situation in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley and affected 60,870 people, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Sikkim floods: Heavy rain continues, rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas, over 100 still missing According to latest reports, 33 bodies have been recovered from the slush and debris of the flash flood in the Teesta River, including 9 Army personnel. According to officials, the search is ongoing for over 105 individuals who are still missing. Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal has also reported the recovery of 40 bodies downstream of the Teesta River, with 10 of them being identified so far. Rescue efforts are in progress, with 2,563 people having been rescued from various areas of the state. Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) reported that a total of 105 people are missing among which 63 individuals are missing in Pakyong district, 20 in Gangtok district, 16 in Mangan and 6 in Namchi. Search operations are being conducted with the assistance of special radars, drones, and Army dogs. While 21 bodies have been recovered in Pakyong, 6 were found in Gangtok, 4 in Mangan 2 in Namchi. The flash flood disrupted Sikkim's major highway, National Highway 10, with damage to the road surface and bridges across the Teesta River. Efforts are underway to open and widen the stretch between Rangpo and Singtam. Alternative routes to the state capital, Gangtok, are accessible via the East Sikkim district. However, roads beyond Mangan in North Sikkim remain cut off. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) reported that 56 people were rescued including 52 men and four women in North Sikkim's Chungthang that was one of the worst-hit areas. Relief camps have been set up across the state that have provided shelter to a total of 6,705 people. Also read: Sikkim flash flood: Death toll increases to 32 The flash flood has caused extensive damage to over 1,655 houses and 14 bridges in the four districts of Sikkim. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

