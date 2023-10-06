Sikkim flash floods: CM Prem Singh Tamang blames ‘sub-standard dam construction’ for tragedy
Sikkim flash floods: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that the previous Sikkim Democratic Front government should be blamed for the tragedy of their sub-standard work
Sikkim flash floods: As the death toll in the Sikkim floods climbed to 40, including 7 soldiers, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang spoke with news platform NDTV and blamed the "inferior construction" of Chungthang Dam for the tragedy. The 1200 MW hydroelectric project was destroyed on Wednesday intensifying the damage due to the flash floods in the state. Prem Singh Tamang said that the previous Sikkim Democratic Front government should be blamed for the tragedy due their "sub-standard" work.