Sikkim flood fury: Road between Mangan district and other districts washed away in landslide | Watch video

A road connecting Sikkim's Mangan district with others washed away in landslide after heavy rainfall

Livemint
First Published12:17 PM IST
The section of a road damaged due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at Mangan in North Sikkim on Thursday. (PTI)
The section of a road damaged due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at Mangan in North Sikkim on Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Incessant rains and landslides have wreaked havoc in Sikkim over the past few days. The harsh rainfall season is showing no mercy on the local residents, as thousands of people have been left stranded in the state. Due to heavy rainfall, a road connecting Mangan district with other districts of Sikkim washed away after a landslide. The news agency PTI on X shared a video of the destroyed road.

The visuals of the destroyed roads were captured in area near Lal Bazaar in Sikkim. Heavy flood and waterlogging in Mangan district and nearby areas left nearly 1,200-1,400 students stranded in the district. Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced an ex-gratia amount of 5 lakh to the next of kins of people who died due to flood.

