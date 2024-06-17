Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Sikkim flood fury: Road between Mangan district and other districts washed away in landslide | Watch video

Sikkim flood fury: Road between Mangan district and other districts washed away in landslide | Watch video

Livemint

A road connecting Sikkim's Mangan district with others washed away in landslide after heavy rainfall

The section of a road damaged due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at Mangan in North Sikkim on Thursday. (PTI)

Incessant rains and landslides have wreaked havoc in Sikkim over the past few days. The harsh rainfall season is showing no mercy on the local residents, as thousands of people have been left stranded in the state. Due to heavy rainfall, a road connecting Mangan district with other districts of Sikkim washed away after a landslide. The news agency PTI on X shared a video of the destroyed road.

The visuals of the destroyed roads were captured in area near Lal Bazaar in Sikkim. Heavy flood and waterlogging in Mangan district and nearby areas left nearly 1,200-1,400 students stranded in the district. Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced an ex-gratia amount of 5 lakh to the next of kins of people who died due to flood.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.