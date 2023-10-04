comScore
Sikkim: Flood-like situation arises in Singtam after cloudburst, CM takes stock

 Livemint

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took stock of the flood-like situation in Sikkim's Singtam.

A flood-like situation arose in Singtam after a cloud burst. (ANI)
A flood-like situation arose in Singtam after a cloud burst. (ANI)

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday took stock of the situation as a flood-like situation arose after a cloud burst in Singtam.

The Indian army also informed that 23 soldiers were missing after a powerful flash flood caused by intense rainfall tore through a valley in northeast Sikkim state, as per AFP reports. 

"Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River... 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush," the army said in a statement.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST
