Sikkim flood updates: NHPC shuts all power stations in Sikkim; shares fall over 1%
NHPC's power projects in Sikkim affected by flood, shut down all units of power stations
In the flood-hit Sikkim, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) told the stock exchanges that its power projects, situated in Teesta Basin have been affected. NHPC's Teesta-V power stations (510 MW) and Teesta-VI HE Project (500 MW) have been executed. As a result, NHPC has shut down all units of its power stations.