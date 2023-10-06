Sikkim floods: Before cloudburst over Lhonak Lake, early warning system was in works, says report
Scientists even noted that if fully operational, the warning system could have given people more time to evacuate, though the details of the Lhonak Lake warning system have not previously been reported.
Two days after the cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, killing almost 40 people, reports arrived that scientists and government authorities were working on developing an early warning system to mitigate glacial flood risks at Lhonak Lake.