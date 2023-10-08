Sikkim floods: Death toll rises to 30 as rescuers find 62 missing people alive, Central team set to visit on Sunday
Toll in Sikkim flash flood rises to 30, 62 missing persons found alive
The toll in the flash flood in Sikkim rose to 30 as four more bodies were found on Saturday, while 62 people who were reported missing earlier were found alive in the state which will be visited by an inter-ministerial team of the central government to assess damage.
