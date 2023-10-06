Sikkim Floods: Firearms, explosives ‘carried away’ by Teesta river, Army issues warning
The Indian Army issued a warning for civillians in flood-hit Sikkim on Friday after military equipment was swept away by the Teesta river. A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered flashfloods across Sikkim this week with tens of thousands displaced or trapped. More than a hundred people remain missing while the death toll has now risen to 22.