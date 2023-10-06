The Indian Army issued a warning for civillians in flood-hit Sikkim on Friday after military equipment was swept away by the Teesta river. A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered flashfloods across Sikkim this week with tens of thousands displaced or trapped. More than a hundred people remain missing while the death toll has now risen to 22.

“Due to severe floods in Sikkim certain military equipment including firearms and explosives were carried away in Teesta river. Urgent notice for public has already been issued by Jalpaiguri District Authorities. Army has established lookout teams all along the river downstream," the Defence PRO in Guwahati tweeted.

Officials have asked people to remain alert and report 'any unfamiliar objects, crates, packages, firearms, or any suspicious items' to the nearest police station.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday said that the Himalayan state had incurred damages worth thousands of crores of rupees during the recent flash floods.

“Road connectivity between districts has been cut off and bridges have been washed away. Communication in North Sikkim has been severely affected," the CM told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

