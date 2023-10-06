Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Sikkim Floods: Firearms, explosives ‘carried away’ by Teesta river, Army issues warning

Sikkim Floods: Firearms, explosives ‘carried away’ by Teesta river, Army issues warning

Anwesha Mitra

Indian Army warns civilians after floods sweep away military equipment in Sikkim

A vehicle that got washed away lies beneath a tree after flash floods triggered by a sudden heavy rainfall swamped the Rangpo town in Sikkim

The Indian Army issued a warning for civillians in flood-hit Sikkim on Friday after military equipment was swept away by the Teesta river. A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered flashfloods across Sikkim this week with tens of thousands displaced or trapped. More than a hundred people remain missing while the death toll has now risen to 22.

“Due to severe floods in Sikkim certain military equipment including firearms and explosives were carried away in Teesta river. Urgent notice for public has already been issued by Jalpaiguri District Authorities. Army has established lookout teams all along the river downstream," the Defence PRO in Guwahati tweeted.

Officials have asked people to remain alert and report 'any unfamiliar objects, crates, packages, firearms, or any suspicious items' to the nearest police station.

ALSO READ: Bengal floods: Swollen Teesta river damages houses, roads, vehicles in Kalimpong

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday said that the Himalayan state had incurred damages worth thousands of crores of rupees during the recent flash floods.

“Road connectivity between districts has been cut off and bridges have been washed away. Communication in North Sikkim has been severely affected," the CM told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 05:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.