The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps troops have launched an operation aimed at restoring surface travel links in North Sikkim.

As reported by ANI, this initiative is part of their extensive efforts to address the considerable disruptions caused by recent flash floods, which resulted in damage to footbridges, roads, and various infrastructure in the region. The Trishakti Corps troops are receiving assistance from multiple entities, including the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and residents of the affected areas. Together, they are collaborating to restore connectivity to isolated villages in the region.

"In an effort to reconnect North Sikkim, troops of Trishakti Corps Indian Army along with BRO, ITBP & locals of the area are undertaking extensive operations to restore connectivity. New footbridges are being laid and restoration work is underway to reconnect Sikkim," Trishakti Corps said in a post on X.

The focus of the operations is towards restoring connectivity to North Sikkim through Chungthang, which was the worst affected during the devastating flood that occurred after the landslides, the Indian Army said earlier.

Indian Army troops have initiated an operation across challenging terrain to reach the secluded village of Rabom, located in the northwest of Chungthang. They are currently engaged in the rescue of approximately 150-200 civilians in this area.

Over the course of the past five days, a multifaceted approach has been implemented to address the situation. These efforts encompass ensuring the sustenance of all isolated locations where troops are stationed, extending assistance to areas that are cut off and lack a troop presence, restoring communication and connectivity to disconnected regions for immediate relief, conducting assessments of the damage incurred, and strategizing for long-term reconstruction work.

An immediate account has been taken of all tourists and local residents in the regions of Chaten, Lachen, Lachung, and Thangu in North Sikkim. A comprehensive list of 2000 tourists, including 63 foreign nationals, has been compiled, and support is being extended in the form of food, medical care, lodging, and telephone access.

Additionally, a dedicated helpline has been set up to facilitate communication with the relatives of all the tourists, providing updates on their well-being and safety.

"This effort will continue till they are evacuated. With the improvement in the weather, air evacuation of tourists has started on October 9. Another action being undertaken by the Indian Army is to reconnect the villages that have been cut off," the Army said, as reported by ANI.

To achieve this objective, Indian Army troops, in collaboration with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local residents, have successfully constructed a log bridge over the Lachen Chu river, connecting Chungthang to Pegong.

Additionally, the Indian Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with support from ITBP troops, initiated the construction of a footbridge from the Chungthang side.

On October 7, specialized teams were deployed with the goal of reopening the route to Chaten through Rabom.

The teams, dispatched from both Chaten and Chungthang sides, undertook a challenging journey across rugged terrain despite adverse weather conditions. They successfully reached Rabom village on the night of October 8. Consequently, a foot connection has been established, enabling the provision of aid to the 150-200 civilians who were stranded in the region, ANI reported.

Concurrently, a comprehensive assessment of the damage and plans for the restoration of road connectivity across the entire state have been completed by the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and senior engineer officials from the Indian Army.