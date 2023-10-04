LIVE UPDATES

Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates: Cloudburst, flash flood washes away 8 major bridges; 15,000 people affected

3 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates: Cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flash floods in Teesta river in Lachen valley, affecting army establishments along the valley.