Sikkim Flash Floods Live Updates: A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley on Wednesday. According to the reports, the floods started around 1.30 am. Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far.
Flash floods in Sikkim were compounded by release of water from the Chungthang dam that led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream. Indreni steel bridge in Gangtok's Singtam was completely washed away by Teesta river water. The main highway connecting Sikkim to West Bengal state fell apart and Gangtok was totally cut off by road.
Mint's LIVE blog will update you with the latest news on the Sikkim floods:
Sikkim Floods Live Updates: Flood alert issued for districts of north Bengal and Bangladesh
Three districts in Sikkim including Mangan (north Sikkim), Pakyong and Gangtok (east Sikkim) have been severely affected. While Mangan was the worst hit, Teesta River water level is expected to cross the danger mark during the day. A flood alert was issued for some districts of north Bengal and Bangladesh.
Sikkim Floods Live Updates: Highway connecting Sikkim to West Bengal snapped
According to army spokesperson Anjan Basumatary, the main highway connecting Sikkim to West Bengal state fell apart and Gangtok was totally cut off by road.
Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Around 15,000 people affected by flash floods
According to chief secretary of the state V S Pathak around 15,000 people have been affected and at least 8 major bridges have been washed away along the banks of Teesta river.
Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Flash floods in Sikkim compounded by release of water from the Chungthang dam
Flash floods in Sikkim compounded by release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream following cloudburst above Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim flood like situation in the Teesta River within Lachen valley.
Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Over 30 people missing, ‘People missing still not confirmed’ says Sikkim's disaster management director
Director of Sikkim state disaster management authority Prabhakar Rai said, “The exact number of people who have gone missing is still not confirmed. We are gathering details. As of now we have confirmed reports of seven people going missing." At least 30 people were reported missing in sudden cloudburst triggered a flash flood above Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.
Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: ‘Deeply concerned on the news of 23 soldiers missing’ says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Deeply concerned on getting the news of 23 soldiers missing after a flash flood in Sikkim which followed a cloudburst in the region. While expressing solidarity and promise of assistance from our government side if sought on this matter, I also urge all concerned in North Bengal to maintain maximal vigil in the current season to prevent disasters. Have already asked my Chief Secretary to coordinate disaster management preparedness measures. All steps have been taken to evacuate people in the districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri to safer places. Senior ministers of the state and senior IAS officers have been rushed to North Bengal to oversee rescue and relief operations."
Watch| Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Cloudburst above Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggers flash flood
A sudden cloudburst above Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River within Lachen valley on Wednesday. The flood further intensified with the release of water from a dam, resulting in the washing away of 23 army personnel, submerging camps and vehicles.
Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: CM PS Tamang visits Singtam to assess the situation
Sikkim CM PS Tamang visited Singtam to assess the damage caused by the flash flood in the Teesta river basin. He held a meeting with senior officials at the Singtam Nagar Panchayat office and urged them to keep a watch.
Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Flood water washes away Indreni steel bridge
Indreni steel bridge in Gangtok's Singtam was completely washed away by Teesta river water early morning on October 4 .
Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Rescue and search operations underway
Border Road Organisation (BRO) launched rescue operations. Defence officials reported that 80 locals have been safely evacuated. Sikkim government official said, "All the affected people of Singtam town have been taken to safe places and residents of Dikchu village along the river belt have been evacuated to a nearby school."
Sikkim flood LIVE: Flash floods in north Sikkim; 23 Army personnel missing
23 Army personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are submerged under slush at Bardang. Cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flashflood in Teesta river in Lachen valley.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!