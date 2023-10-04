comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 04 2023 11:03:24
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,006.3 -3.24%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.1 -1.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.05 -1.29%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,524.85 1.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.35 -1.43%
Business News/ News / India/  Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Cloudburst, flash floods wash away roads; 23 soldiers missing
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Cloudburst, flash floods wash away roads; 23 soldiers missing

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Livemint

Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flash floods in Teesta river in Lachen valley, affecting army establishments along the valley.

Sikkim floods: A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley. (PTI)Premium
Sikkim floods: A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley. (PTI)

Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley on Wednesday. According to the reports, the floods started around 1.30 am. Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far.

Mint's LIVE blog will update you with the latest news on the Sikkim floods:

04 Oct 2023, 11:04:31 AM IST

Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Flood water washes away Indreni steel bridge

Indreni steel bridge in Gangtok's Singtam was completely washed away by Teesta river water early morning on October 4 .

04 Oct 2023, 10:57:27 AM IST

Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Rescue and search operations underway

Border Road Organisation (BRO) launched rescue operations. Defence officials reported that 80 locals have been safely evacuated. Sikkim government official said, "All the affected people of Singtam town have been taken to safe places and residents of Dikchu village along the river belt have been evacuated to a nearby school." 

04 Oct 2023, 10:48:19 AM IST

Sikkim flood LIVE: Flash floods in north Sikkim; 23 Army personnel missing

23 Army personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are submerged under slush at Bardang. Cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flashflood in Teesta river in Lachen valley.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App