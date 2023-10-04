Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley on Wednesday. According to the reports, the floods started around 1.30 am. Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far.
Mint's LIVE blog will update you with the latest news on the Sikkim floods:
Indreni steel bridge in Gangtok's Singtam was completely washed away by Teesta river water early morning on October 4 .
Border Road Organisation (BRO) launched rescue operations. Defence officials reported that 80 locals have been safely evacuated. Sikkim government official said, "All the affected people of Singtam town have been taken to safe places and residents of Dikchu village along the river belt have been evacuated to a nearby school."
23 Army personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are submerged under slush at Bardang. Cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flashflood in Teesta river in Lachen valley.
