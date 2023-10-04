Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Cloudburst, flash floods wash away roads; 23 soldiers missing

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST
Livemint

Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flash floods in Teesta river in Lachen valley, affecting army establishments along the valley.

Sikkim floods: A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley.

Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: A cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley on Wednesday. According to the reports, the floods started around 1.30 am. Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been safely evacuated so far.

Mint's LIVE blog will update you with the latest news on the Sikkim floods:

04 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Flood water washes away Indreni steel bridge

Indreni steel bridge in Gangtok's Singtam was completely washed away by Teesta river water early morning on October 4 .

04 Oct 2023, 10:57 AM IST Sikkim Floods News Live Updates: Rescue and search operations underway

Border Road Organisation (BRO) launched rescue operations. Defence officials reported that 80 locals have been safely evacuated. Sikkim government official said, "All the affected people of Singtam town have been taken to safe places and residents of Dikchu village along the river belt have been evacuated to a nearby school." 

04 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Sikkim flood LIVE: Flash floods in north Sikkim; 23 Army personnel missing

23 Army personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are submerged under slush at Bardang. Cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan triggered a flashflood in Teesta river in Lachen valley.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.