The Indian Army said that the wreaths will be laid at a solemn ceremony today for the 16 Army personnel who died in a tragic accident at Zema in North Sikkim.
The Indian Army said that the wreaths will be laid at a solemn ceremony today for the 16 Army personnel who died in a tragic accident at Zema in North Sikkim.
The Indian Army on 23 December, informed that sixteen of the army personnel had died in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim. According to the official statement, out of the sixteen three were Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). The accident happened when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn.
The Indian Army on 23 December, informed that sixteen of the army personnel had died in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim. According to the official statement, out of the sixteen three were Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). The accident happened when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn.
The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu
The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu
Wreaths will be laid on the mortal remains of the deceased soldiers at Bagdogra airport technical area on Saturday between 12.30 pm and 2 pm, it said.
Wreaths will be laid on the mortal remains of the deceased soldiers at Bagdogra airport technical area on Saturday between 12.30 pm and 2 pm, it said.
The ill-fated Army truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was travelling from Chatten to Thangu, it said.
The ill-fated Army truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was travelling from Chatten to Thangu, it said.
The vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, leading to the death of 16 Army men, including three junior commissioned officers, the statement said.
The vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, leading to the death of 16 Army men, including three junior commissioned officers, the statement said.
A rescue operation was immediately launched and four injured soldiers were air evacuated, it said.
A rescue operation was immediately launched and four injured soldiers were air evacuated, it said.
The deceased soldiers are Naib Subedar Chandan Kumar Mishra and Naib Subedar Omkar Singh of 285 Medical regiment, L/Havildar Gopinath Makur, Sepoy Sukha Ram, Havildar Charan Singh and Naik Ravinder Singh Thapa of 26 Mechanised Infantry, the Army said.
The deceased soldiers are Naib Subedar Chandan Kumar Mishra and Naib Subedar Omkar Singh of 285 Medical regiment, L/Havildar Gopinath Makur, Sepoy Sukha Ram, Havildar Charan Singh and Naik Ravinder Singh Thapa of 26 Mechanised Infantry, the Army said.
From the 221 Field Regiment, Naik Vaisakh S and Naik Pramod Singh were among the deceased, while from the 25 Grenadiers, four soldiers who perished in the accident are L/Naik Bhupendra Singh, Naik Shyam Singh Yadav, Naik Lokesh Kumar and Grenadier Vikas Kumar.
From the 221 Field Regiment, Naik Vaisakh S and Naik Pramod Singh were among the deceased, while from the 25 Grenadiers, four soldiers who perished in the accident are L/Naik Bhupendra Singh, Naik Shyam Singh Yadav, Naik Lokesh Kumar and Grenadier Vikas Kumar.
Subedar Guman Singh and L/Havilder Arvind Singh from 8 Rajasthan Rifles, L/Naik Sombir Singh of 113 Engineer Regiment and L/Naik Manoj Kumar of 1871 Field Regiment were also among the soldiers who died in the accident, the Army said.
Subedar Guman Singh and L/Havilder Arvind Singh from 8 Rajasthan Rifles, L/Naik Sombir Singh of 113 Engineer Regiment and L/Naik Manoj Kumar of 1871 Field Regiment were also among the soldiers who died in the accident, the Army said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.