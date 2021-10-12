The Sikkim government on Tuesday eased inter-state travel restrictions. People will be allowed to enter the state without producing negative RTPCR test reports or vaccination certificates at the border.

The state government has issued a notification regarding the same.

Meanwhile, students from Lower KG to Class 8 can now attend offline classes from October 18, the state government said in another notification.

Classroom teachings have already started for classes 9 to 12 from September 27.

The notification said, “Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation,"

The decision was taken “as it has been observed that positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down considerably and re-opening of all classes can now be considered", it said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,677 on Monday after 10 new infections were registered, a health department bulletin said. The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 388, with no more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim and West Sikkim districts recorded five infections each. The Himalayan state now has 235 active cases, while 30,736 patients have recovered from the disease. Altogether 318 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has tested 2,53,775 samples for coronavirus so far, the bulletin said.

The state's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 4.6 per cent and 98 per cent respectively.

