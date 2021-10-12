Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sikkim govt eases inter-state travel restrictions as COVID situation improves

Sikkim govt eases inter-state travel restrictions as COVID situation improves

Premium
Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,677 on Monday after 10 new infections were registered
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Livemint

  • People will be allowed to enter the state without producing negative RTPCR test reports or vaccination certificates at the border.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sikkim government on Tuesday eased inter-state travel restrictions. People will be allowed to enter the state without producing negative RTPCR test reports or vaccination certificates at the border. 

The Sikkim government on Tuesday eased inter-state travel restrictions. People will be allowed to enter the state without producing negative RTPCR test reports or vaccination certificates at the border. 

The state government has issued a notification regarding the same.  

The state government has issued a notification regarding the same.  

Meanwhile, students from Lower KG to Class 8 can now attend offline classes from October 18, the state government said in another notification. 

Meanwhile, students from Lower KG to Class 8 can now attend offline classes from October 18, the state government said in another notification. 

Classroom teachings have already started for classes 9 to 12 from September 27.

Classroom teachings have already started for classes 9 to 12 from September 27.

The notification said, “Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation," 

The notification said, “Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation," 

The decision was taken “as it has been observed that positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down considerably and re-opening of all classes can now be considered", it said.

The decision was taken “as it has been observed that positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down considerably and re-opening of all classes can now be considered", it said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,677 on Monday after 10 new infections were registered, a health department bulletin said. The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 388, with no more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,677 on Monday after 10 new infections were registered, a health department bulletin said. The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 388, with no more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim and West Sikkim districts recorded five infections each. The Himalayan state now has 235 active cases, while 30,736 patients have recovered from the disease. Altogether 318 patients have migrated to other states.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Coal shortage: Former coal secretary explains where the ...

Premium

India’s gains from global tax deal uncertain: EY 

Premium

IT department detects undisclosed income of ₹750 crore

Premium

Government to do away with capacity restrictions for do ...

Of the new cases, East Sikkim and West Sikkim districts recorded five infections each. The Himalayan state now has 235 active cases, while 30,736 patients have recovered from the disease. Altogether 318 patients have migrated to other states.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Coal shortage: Former coal secretary explains where the ...

Premium

India’s gains from global tax deal uncertain: EY 

Premium

IT department detects undisclosed income of ₹750 crore

Premium

Government to do away with capacity restrictions for do ...

Sikkim has tested 2,53,775 samples for coronavirus so far, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has tested 2,53,775 samples for coronavirus so far, the bulletin said.

The state's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 4.6 per cent and 98 per cent respectively.

The state's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 4.6 per cent and 98 per cent respectively.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!