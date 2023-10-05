Sikkim govt issues travel advisory, urges tourists to postpone travel plans
The Prem Singh Tamang government in Sikkim Thursday urged people, who planned to visit the Himalayan state soon, to postpone their programmes till the situation normalises after a flash flood that killed at least 14 and 102 others are missing, reported PTI.
