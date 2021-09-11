All schools and colleges will remain shut in Sikkim till October 31 as few students tested positive for COVID, the state government announced on Saturday. Schools and colleges were opened in the state on September 6. Classes were being held for students of standard 9 and above.

Education Secretary GP Upadhaya said, after some schools reported that at least five students were found to be COVID-positive, it was decided to shut the educational institutions again till October 31.

“The school and colleges were functioning with 50 per cent staff, and students were attending class only after obtaining the consent of their parents," Upadhaya said.

COVID-positive cases were reported from government schools in Namthang in South Sikkim, Rhenock in East Sikkim and Yuksom in West Sikkim, besides a private school at Mangan in North Sikkim district, he said.

"The state government is very concerned that if the schools are not closed the chances of more cases are very high," he said.

All primary contacts of the infected students were being traced and more cases could be reported, he said.

"This is a state-wide trend and we do not want to compromise with the health of the students, which is why the state government has decided to close all schools and colleges," he said.

Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,501 as 57 more people tested positive for the virus while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 377, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

South Sikkim district registered 20 new cases followed by 19 in East Sikkim, 15 in South Sikkim and 3 in North Sikkim district.

The Himalayan state now has 847 active COVID-19 cases, as 28,980 people have recovered from the virus, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

