Subscribe

Sikkim govt withdraws odd-even restriction on movement of private vehicles except Gangtok: Here's what the order said

Sikkim has lifted odd-even vehicle restrictions in all districts except Gangtok, as fuel stocks are deemed adequate. The Home Department announced that private vehicles can now operate without restrictions, effective immediately.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated31 May 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Sikkim govt withdraws odd-even restriction on vehicles movement except Gangtok (PTI Photo)
Sikkim govt withdraws odd-even restriction on vehicles movement except Gangtok (PTI Photo)(PTI)
AI Quick Read

The Sikkim government on Sunday lifted the odd-even vehicle movement restrictions across all districts of the state, with the exception of Gangtok, effective immediately.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the Home Department said the decision followed a review of the fuel situation, which found that sufficient buffer stocks of Motor Spirit (petrol) and High-Speed Diesel (diesel) had been built up to meet the state's current demand.

Advertisement

As a result, private vehicles will now be allowed to operate without the odd-even curbs in all districts except the state capital.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaSikkim govt withdraws odd-even restriction on movement of private vehicles except Gangtok: Here's what the order said
Advertisement
Read Next Story