The Sikkim government has decided to shut all educational education institutions till 31 May as the state recorded the highest surge in Covid-19 cases this year on Sunday.

As many as 148 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Sikkim on Sunday, taking its cumulative tally to 7,306.

The state tested 672 samples in the last 24 hours.

East Sikkim registered the highest 126 new cases, followed by 14 in South Sikkim and eight in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state also reported the death of one more person due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 138, the official said.

There are 934 active cases in the state at present.

While 161 have migrated out, 6,073 patients have recovered from the disease.

Due to the spike in cases, the state government has declared Paljor Stadium Hall as a Covid Care Centre, reported local media. The premise is currently being used for the vaccination drive.

Free vaccinations

The state had earlier announced that Covid-19 vaccines for all citizens between 18 and 45 years of age would be given for free in Sikkim from 1 May.

State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that the state government will bear the cost of the vaccines if the Centre does not bear the cost.

Tamang asked Chief Secretary S C Gupta to prepare the details in this regard.

