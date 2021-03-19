The Sikkim administration has imposed a night curfew, ordering all commercial establishments to shut by 10 pm every day to curb the spread of the virus as Covid-19 cases surge across the country.

The state government has also restricted vehicular movement between 10.30 pm and 6 am, except for emergency purposes. The restriction does not apply to commercial goods vehicles including LCVs and vehicles on emergency duty.

"All commercial establishments including restaurants, bars, night clubs, discos, pubs, gyms shall close by 10 pm every day. However, this shall not apply to in-house guests staying in the hotels," an official release said.

It said all commercial establishments shall strictly follow Covid-19 protocol such as social distancing norms, wearing of masks, sanitizations and installation of Aarogya Setu App etc.

All schools, institutions and establishments have been asked to carry out a special drive to ensure that students, employees and customers continue to follow social distancing norms and the wearing of masks.

The release said police shall also increase vigil in this regard, create awareness and strictly enforce the norms in public places.

State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had announced on Thursday that night curfew will be imposed in the state.

Highest spike in new cases in over 100 days

As many as 35,871 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,14,74,605, according to the Union health ministry said.

This is the biggest spike in daily new cases in over a hundred days.

The fatalities due to the disease have increased to 1,59,216, with 172 more people losing their lives in the last 24 hours.

A total of 17,741 people recuperated in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,10,63,025.

In addition to this, there are 2,52,364 active cases in the country currently. The number was 2,34,406 on Wednesday. The tally crossed the 2-lakh mark on Saturday.

After seeing fewer than 15,000 new cases daily for most of January and the first half of February, fresh cases of coronavirus have surged over the last two weeks, especially in Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies.

