Scary video emerges of Sikkim landslide rescue amid turbulent floodwaters – 4 dead, 3 missing

A landslide struck the Yangthang Constituency in West Sikkim late on Thursday night, leaving at least four people dead and three others missing. A video shared by Sikkim Police shows officials holding onto a rope while standing in fast-moving, turbulent floodwaters.

According to ANI, the police, in coordination with local villagers and SSB personnel, managed to evacuate two injured women after constructing a temporary tree log bridge over the flooded Hume River.

What Happened to the Injured Women? One woman, 45-year-old Bishnu Maya Portel of Thangshing village, was killed after a landslide struck her house in Gyalshing district.

The other woman, who was rushed to hospital, remains in critical condition. The police confirmed that the woman who succumbed to her injuries died during treatment.

What Caused the Landslides? Officials said that heavy rain triggered multiple landslides across the region, affecting several villages and complicating rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the IMD had warned of heavy rainfall in Sikkim on September 10 and issued an orange alert for the northeastern state.

In its press release, the IMD also said: “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 10th; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland & Manipur during 12th–15th September, 2025.”

IMD Issues Rain Alerts Across Northeastern States The weather agency also warned that more rainfall is likely across the northeastern region between 12 and 15 September.

Isolated Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Other States Over northwest India, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Uttar Pradesh on 11, 12 and 15 September; in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 13 September; and in Uttarakhand between 12 and 14 September.