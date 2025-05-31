Sikkim landslides: 500 tourists stranded, main road blocked due to heavy rains; 8 people missing

Around 500 tourists were stranded in various parts of North Sikkim on Saturday following the main road was blocked by landslides due to incessant rains, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

According to the report, heavy rains disrupted the search and rescue operation for the eight missing tourists. Officials added that it was called off after the water level in the Teesta River increased.

Earlier on Thursday, a person was killed, two were injured, and eight others went missing when a vehicle in which 11 tourists were travelling plunged into the Teesta river in Mangan district.

Officials stated that the vehicle plunged more than 1,000 feet into the river near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway.

The main road connecting Chungthang to Lachen and Lachung has been struck by multiple landslides, leaving over 500 tourists stranded in various parts of North Sikkim.

"No tourist permits have been issued today, and will also not be issued tomorrow for visiting north Sikkim," he said.

Red alert issue: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a red alert on Saturday after India Meteorological Department (IMD) did the same.

The IMD also warned of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts.

The official said that the water level of the Teesta river has risen amid the heavy rains, and more showers are in the forecast.

The District Magistrate of Gangtok issued an urgent public notice, stating, "The general public is requested not to panic but to stay alert. The concerned authorities will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves."

Also, the administration highlighted that the red alert for Mangan District could impact the Teesta River belt from Dikchu to Singtam, especially in case of a flood-like situation in North Sikkim.

The DM's message said, “All Nodal Officers for Disaster Management from the line department under Gangtok District were asked to remain on high alert and keep in touch with your field functionaries stationed at this Teesta river belt.”

Officials were also directed to immediately report any emergency to the District Control Room (03592204995) or to district heads.

The DM added, "Although concerned officers from the respective vulnerable stretch location have been informed and asked to remain in high alert, at your level too, disseminate the information of high alert to your staff, relatives, and villagers staying near the river belt today."