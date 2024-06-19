Sikkim administration evacuated 1,225 tourists from Lachung and nearby areas of Mangan district. Remaining tourists are to be evacuated if weather permits

On its second day of rescue operations, the Sikkim administration evacuated 1,225 tourists from Lachung and surrounding areas in Mangan district. Last week, the region was struck by multiple landslides and heavy rain, which, according to an official statement, resulted in at least six fatalities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The evacuation of over 1,200 stranded tourists in North Sikkim, stuck since June 12th and 13th, began on June 17th. The Trishakti Corps troops are playing a significant role in expediting relief operations led by civil authorities. Owing to numerous landslides, tourists are transported on foot or by vehicle wherever roads are accessible, as reported by the PRO Defence.

Sikkim landslides: What we know so far and other updates in 10 points

1)The Sikkim administration evacuated 1,225 tourists from Lachung and nearby areas of Mangan district on Tuesday. If the weather permits, the remaining tourists, who are said to be a few hundred, will be evacuated on Wednesday. "We have evacuated 1225 tourists from Lachung and surrounding regions and brought them to Mangan town by road today," Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Vishnu Lama said, PTI reported.

2)In addition to the District Magistrate, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Detchu Bhutia, other senior civil and police officials, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, local panchayats, and volunteers are coordinating the rescue of the stranded tourists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3)The rescue operation began after the BRO restored connectivity between Chungthang and Mangan via the recently built bridge at Toong over the Teesta River.

4)The Mangan district administration on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of all government schools in the district due to students' safety concerns, including damage to property and road blockages.

5)An order issued by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said government schools in the Manul, Singhik, Mangan, and Mangshilla clusters of Mangan block and the Lingdong, Hee Gyathang, Passingdong, Lingzya, Tingvong, and Gor clusters of Dzongu block will remain closed until further orders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6)Incessant rains since June 12 wreaked havoc in Mangan, causing multiple landslides, and severing connectivity to most parts of the district.

7)Due to the blockage of various roads at several locations, around 1,200-1,500 tourists got stranded in Lachung town since June 12

8) The situation became grave after the collapse of the newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang, as it was the main connection to North Sikkim and Dzongu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sikkim rainfall: Check IMD updates here The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sikkim from June 18-20.

-With agency inputs

