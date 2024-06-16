Sikkim Landslides: 9 dead, evacuation of 1,200+ stranded tourists likely today. Red alert issued | 10 points to know

Sikkim landslides: More than 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district due to disruption in road and communication network are likely to be evacuated today i.e. on June 16 if the weather permits, a state government statement said, as reported by news agency PTI. Sikkim recently experienced two natural calamities: a landslide in Namchi district while another landslide in Mangan district on the nights of June 12 and 13.

2. According to Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary CS Rao, approximately 1,215 tourists, including 15 foreigners, have been stranded in Lachung town for the past week. Incessant rains severely damaged the road and communication networks in the Mangan district, disrupting vehicle movements to and from the area.

3. Multiple landslides at various stretches including Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang and Rangrang-Toong, besides the collapse of the vital Sanklang suspension bridge, have severed connectivity to North Sikkim.

6. Speaking of the weather forecast for the state, IMD has issued a red alert over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. As per IMD, “Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 15th & 16th June and and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) with extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) during 17th-19th June, 2024.”

8. The order further provided the contact numbers of the concerned staff for the stranded tourists. People can contact:

Rabi Biswakarma - 8768095881

Puspajeet Barman - 9051499096

9. While sharing an update on the road connectivity, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday said it has mobilised huge manpower and machinery to restore road connectivity to North Sikkim. "The BRO under Project SWASTIK has swung into restoration efforts by mobilising huge manpower and machinery to restore connectivity to North Sikkim at the earliest," it said in a statement.

10. It further added, “Heavy earth-moving equipment has been deployed on the Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong Road to restore connectivity, with 10 km of road already being cleared from the Toong side towards Sanklang.”