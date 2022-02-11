Sikkim lifts COVID-19 curbs; norms relaxed for markets, schools. Details here

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,868 on Thursday as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 437 as no fresh fatality was recorded. East Sikkim registered the highest number of 31 new cases, followed by 11 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

