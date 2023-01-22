Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Sunday said that it is looking at how the recruitment test question paper was uploaded on social media from inside the examination hall where mobile phones were not allowed.

It happened days after question paper was uploaded on social media from inside the examination hall in for the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The student wing of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) demanded that the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination be conducted again by the SPSC.

The exam to recruit under secretaries, deputy superintendents of police and accounts officers was conducted on January 16.

Around 8,000 aspirants appeared for the examination and one of them took a photo of the question paper and posted it on social media.

“The Commission has taken the matter seriously and is verifying the facts proactively. As per the findings, appropriate action will be taken accordingly.... The Commission assures fair evaluation to all the aspiring candidates," the SPSC said in a statement here.

President of SDF’s student front, North and East districts, Rikzing Norbu Dorji Bhutia, said a delegation of the organisation has met SPSC officials in this regard.

"We are shocked that such an important and prestigious exam was held without transparency. We demand that it be conducted again," he told a press conference on Sunday.