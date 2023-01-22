Sikkim: Photo of recruitment exam paper appears on social media; PSC probe on1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:36 PM IST
The student wing of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) demanded that the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination be conducted again by the SPSC.
Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Sunday said that it is looking at how the recruitment test question paper was uploaded on social media from inside the examination hall where mobile phones were not allowed.
