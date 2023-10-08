Mint Primer: Sikkim review: How safe are dams in India?
The Chungthang dam in Sikkim, the source for a hydropower plant, collapsed last week, killing 30 people. Recently, other states have also witnessed catastrophes involving large dams leading to floods and landslides. Just how safe are these mega-projects? Mint explains.
Yes, dams can be susceptible to damage resulting from floods and cloudbursts. However, it depends on the age of the dam, their construction quality and the climate adaptation of these mega infrastructure projects. In the case of the recent incident involving the Chungthang dam in Sikkim, the cause was a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). The dam was about 20 years old and several environmental concerns had been raised over the years about formation of glacial lakes and likely GLOFs. The Union power ministry has said that it would do a detailed assessment after the flood waters recede.
As per a report by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), as of 2021 there have been 4,000 large dam failures across 84 countries. The 1975 Banqiao dam failure in China resulted in the collapse of 60 other downstream dams. It killed more than 80,000 people. In 1976, the Teton dam collapsed in the US, leading to 11 deaths. As per the Dam Safety Organisation, 23 major dam failures have occurred in India between 1960 and 2010, with some leading to several deaths. The worst case is of the Machchhu Dam failure in Morbi, Gujarat, in 1979, which claimed over 2,000 lives, said the report.
Many dams in India are highly susceptible to natural hazards. About 293 are over 100 years old, said jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in 2019. Also, a large number of dams were built at a time when the effects of climate change were not fully understood and their designs have likely not taken into account large changes in rainfall patterns, stated the NIPFP report.
India’s installed hydropower capacity is expected to expand to 78 GW by 2030 from 52 GW in FY23. India is building 10 projects totalling 6.8 GW in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. India also plans to build its largest dam in Arunachal Pradesh of 10 GW in a bid to counter China’s water diversion plan. The recent incident is unlikely to bring about a reconsideration of planned mega projects. A government official said that India would continue to add hydropower capacity, but with more caution.
The Central Electricity Authority has set up a technical committee to study the issues in the event of any geological shock in the hydro projects. The parliament passed the Dam Safety Act, 2021, following which the government last year set up the National Dam Safety Authority. The country also has 29 state dam safety organizations, which, according to the Centre, conduct pre-monsoon and post-monsoon inspections of the dams falling within their respective jurisdiction through their dam safety units.