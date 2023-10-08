Mint Primer: Sikkim review: How safe are dams in India?

Are dams susceptible to natural calamities?

Yes, dams can be susceptible to damage resulting from floods and cloudbursts. However, it depends on the age of the dam, their construction quality and the climate adaptation of these mega infrastructure projects. In the case of the recent incident involving the Chungthang dam in Sikkim, the cause was a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). The dam was about 20 years old and several environmental concerns had been raised over the years about formation of glacial lakes and likely GLOFs. The Union power ministry has said that it would do a detailed assessment after the flood waters recede.

