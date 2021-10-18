OPEN APP
Sikkim: Schools reopen for students of Lower KG to Class 8 as Covid situation improves

 1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 08:53 PM IST Livemint

  • Attendance of students from Lower KG to Class 8 was satisfactory on the first day, and school authorities were asked to strictly follow health safety guidelines, an official said

Offline classes for students from Lower KG to Class 8 have resumed in Sikkim from today. The classes were conducted with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, an official said. 

Meanwhile, classroom teaching for students of 9 to 12 have started last month. 

An education department official said, "Attendance of students from Lower KG to Class 8 was satisfactory on the first day, and school authorities were asked to strictly follow health safety guidelines." 

The state government decided to reopen schools as the COVID-19 situation has improved in the state. 

"Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation," a notification of the state government said. 

The state on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 31,756, while 16 more people were cured of the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 30,882, a health department official said. 

The death toll remained at 391 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours. The state now has only 165 active cases, the official added.

