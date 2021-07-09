The north-eastern state of Sikkim is seeing a continual inflow of tourists in the state as the covid-related restrictions are eased across the country.

The tourism industry which is the major contributor to the state's GDP has been badly hampered by the lockdowns imposed to stop the rise of covid-9 in the country.

Efforts are underway to restore tourism industry business in Sikkim. The Sikkim government has started efforts to revive the tourism industry by effectively controlling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kapil Meena, Additional Secretary of the Tourism Department in the state, Sikkim has started inter-state tourists operations by adhering to COVID protocols under its 'unlock process' from last Monday with special instructions."

Meena said that the government has decided to allow entry of only those in Sikkim who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19. He also said that the state government is making great efforts to make the tourists feel welcomed and comfortable.

Covid-19 guidelines for tourists visiting Sikkim

In a fresh notification, the Home Department said that if one member of a family has got both doses of a COVID vaccine then other family members with one dose and accompanying children will be allowed to enter the state through the Melli and Rangpo check posts.

However, the partially vaccinated persons will have to carry a valid RTPCR report, the test for which should be conducted within 72 hours of arrival, it said.

Tourists who are not vaccinated, or partially vaccinated but are not accompanied by a fully vaccinated relative will not be allowed to enter the state, it added.

The fresh relaxations were announced even as the state continued to report high COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate remaining over 20 per cent.

Sikkim reported 222 new cases on Thursday and one more death, as per the Health Department.

The state Home Department, while revising the guidelines issued for tourists, said that post the completion of parental COVID-19 vaccination, their children under the age of 18 can also come to Sikkim with their families. "For this, the people are expected to present RT-PCR negative report upon arrival. This amendment can certainly be considered a great relief for tourism stakeholders", the tourism official said.

Additional Secretary Meena said that the Sikkim government has started by relaxing many things to get the tourism industry in the state back on track after the peak of the second wave. He said that the state government is continuing its efforts to develop tourism in all sectors.

Similarly, to initiate the initial preparations of the "Visit Sikkim 2022" program announced by the State Government, a meeting was held yesterday with all the stakeholders and detailed discussions were held for the upcoming day's program. Meena said that yesterday's meeting was just an initial discussion wherein it was decided to start preparations for what can be done next year. On the other hand, even though tourists have started arriving after the unlock process started, the correct information should be provided to the tourists to avoid problems while entering the state and during hotel booking."

On the other hand, Phurba Sherpa, owner of a travel agency named 'Sunrise Tour and Travel', said that Sikkim has been opened for tourists from Monday only for those who have been fully vaccinated. "After this move by the state government, many people are now asking for information about visiting Sikkim. I also suggest several hoteliers correct their information on site to avoid problems while booking hotels."

Similarly, tourists who came to Sikkim from Delhi with their families will be warmly welcomed by the police officers and representatives of the tourism department, the owner of the travel agency said.

