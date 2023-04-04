Sikkim avalanche LIVE update: 6 tourists dead, 150 feared trapped. See video2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:31 PM IST
- The Sikkim police officials have noted that tourists were only permitted to go up till the 13 mile mark, however the former went up to the 15 mile mark where they got trapped in the avalanche
Popular tourist destination in Sikkim, Tsongmo, near Nathula Pass, has been hit with major avalanche on Tuesday. the natural disaster killed six people, according to news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×