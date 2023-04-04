Popular tourist destination in Sikkim, Tsongmo, near Nathula Pass, has been hit with major avalanche on Tuesday. the natural disaster killed six people, according to news agency PTI.

Local news reports have stated that at least 150 tourists are feared trapped in the avalanche. Videos of trapped stories emerged on social media.

News agency ANI reported that 30 tourists who got trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.

"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said. Currently rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

Local news reports stated that the incident took place around 12:20 PM. Tourists were on their way on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg when incident triggered.

The tourists who died include four male, one female and one child, the local news report stated. They were grievously injured in the natural disaster.

Local news reports quoted SP Gangtok IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha Police source , tourists were permitted till 13th Mile but they forcibly reached 15th Mile where incident happened.

As per information shared by Inspector General for Checkpost, Sonam Tenzing Bhutia, "Passes are issued for only 13th mile, but tourists are going to 15th Mile without permission. The incident took place in 15th mile."

They SP has stated that the tourists had gone to the not permitted 17th Mile mark, when the avalanche struck.

"Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley," rescue officials said.

Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said.

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited)