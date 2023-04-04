Sikkim avalanche LIVE update: 6 tourists dead, 150 feared trapped. See video

Popular tourist destination in Sikkim, Tsongmo, near Nathula Pass, has been hit with major avalanche on Tuesday. the natural disaster killed six people, according to news agency PTI.
Popular tourist destination in Sikkim, Tsongmo, near Nathula Pass, has been hit with major avalanche on Tuesday. the natural disaster killed six people, according to news agency PTI.
News agency ANI reported that 30 tourists who got trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.
News agency ANI reported that 30 tourists who got trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.
"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said. Currently rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.
"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said. Currently rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.
Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.
Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.
Local news reports stated that the incident took place around 12:20 PM. Tourists were on their way on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg when incident triggered.
Local news reports stated that the incident took place around 12:20 PM. Tourists were on their way on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg when incident triggered.
The tourists who died include four male, one female and one child, the local news report stated. They were grievously injured in the natural disaster.
The tourists who died include four male, one female and one child, the local news report stated. They were grievously injured in the natural disaster.
Local news reports quoted SP Gangtok IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha Police source , tourists were permitted till 13th Mile but they forcibly reached 15th Mile where incident happened.
Local news reports quoted SP Gangtok IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha Police source , tourists were permitted till 13th Mile but they forcibly reached 15th Mile where incident happened.
As per information shared by Inspector General for Checkpost, Sonam Tenzing Bhutia, "Passes are issued for only 13th mile, but tourists are going to 15th Mile without permission. The incident took place in 15th mile."
As per information shared by Inspector General for Checkpost, Sonam Tenzing Bhutia, "Passes are issued for only 13th mile, but tourists are going to 15th Mile without permission. The incident took place in 15th mile."
They SP has stated that the tourists had gone to the not permitted 17th Mile mark, when the avalanche struck.
They SP has stated that the tourists had gone to the not permitted 17th Mile mark, when the avalanche struck.
"Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley," rescue officials said.
"Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley," rescue officials said.
Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said.
Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said.
(This is a developing story, further details are awaited)
(This is a developing story, further details are awaited)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.