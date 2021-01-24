OPEN APP
Sikkim's Pakyong Airport resumes flight operations after 18 months
Sikkim's Pakyong Airport resumes flight operations after 18 months

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 11:33 AM IST Staff Writer

  • SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh tweeted, 'Delighted to start flights to this strategic airport located on our border with China'
  • Sikkim's Pakyong Airport is also important for its strategic location near the international border

Airline operations at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport resumed on Saturday after a gap of almost 18 months. Budget carrier SpiceJet carrying 57 passengers from Delhi landed at Pakyong around noon. The flight returned with 21 passengers. This was the first flight to connect Sikkim and the national capital.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh tweeted, "Delighted to start flights to this strategic airport located on our border with China. This flight will give a boost to tourism in the magical state of Sikkim. Thank you @MoCA_GoI for making this possible."

The airport is also important for its strategic location near the international border.

The airport, built by the AAI at an estimated cost of 605 crores, is located at a height of 4,646 feet and is one of the five highest airports in the country.

The tabletop airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018, and commercial flight operations started in October 2018.

With its high-altitude, table-top runway, Pakyong has for long struggled with visibility concern, resulting in air operations being stalled after a year-long operation since 2019.




