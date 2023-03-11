Friday's implosion of Silicon Valley Bank has sparked widespread fears of a spillover into the broader banking sector. The Indian banking system, however, seems to be well capitalised and relatively more resilient.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has has learnt its lessons from the recent bank failures (Yes Bank and DHFL) and has put measures in place that have made sure financial stability is not at risk for the Indian banking system.

"Most banks were faced to raise capital during Covid-19 and face no challenges on the capital side of it. The banking system is as resilient as ever," said Aditya Shah, founder and Chief Investment Officer, JST Investments.

Explaining further, Shah listed a few points on how the Indian banking system is shaping up. "The Indian banking system is as strong as ever. We are in a credit upcycle," he said, adding:

- NPA are low

- Provisioning is less

- Credit growth is strong

- Banks have absorbed the losses that come from interest hikes without much problem

Uday Kotak on SVB

Recently, billionaire Uday Kotak said that an accident like the recent SVB crisis was waiting to happen "somewhere". The veteran banker said that industry experts underestimated the importance of financial stability of a bank’s books.

“Overnight developments in US banking: markets, analysts, investors underestimate the importance of financial stability for the balance sheet of a bank. When interest rates move up 500 bps from zero in a year, an accident was waiting to happen somewhere," he wrote on Twitter.

Overnight developments in US banking: markets, analysts, investors underestimate the importance of financial stability for the balance sheet of a bank. When interest rates move up 500 bps from zero in a year, an accident was waiting to happen somewhere. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) March 10, 2023

The SVB collapse

Regulators rushed Friday to seize the assets of one of Silicon Valley's top banks, marking the largest failure of a US financial institution since the height of the financial crisis almost 15 years ago.

SVB, the nation’s 16th-largest bank, failed after depositors hurried to withdraw money this week amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It was the second biggest bank failure in US history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry's best-known brands.

As part of the seizure, California bank regulators and the FDIC transferred the bank's assets to a newly created institution – the Deposit Insurance Bank of Santa Clara.

The new bank will start paying out insured deposits on Monday. Then the FDIC and California regulators plan to sell off the rest of the assets to make other depositors whole.

There was unease in the banking sector all week, with shares tumbling by double digits. Then reports of SVB's distress pushed shares of almost all financial institutions even lower Friday.