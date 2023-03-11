Silicon Valley Bank jitters likely to be felt in the Indian banking system?2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 04:38 PM IST
- As the fallout from the stunning collapse of SVB plays out, traders will be on guard this week for signs of contagion in the financial sector and beyond from troubles for SVB
Friday's implosion of Silicon Valley Bank has sparked widespread fears of a spillover into the broader banking sector. The Indian banking system, however, seems to be well capitalised and relatively more resilient.
