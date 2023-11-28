Silkyara tunnel rescue: Anand Mahindra big praise for 'humble rathole miners'

As the rescue operation entered into its last leg, Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra had a big praise for the ‘rathole miners’ involved with the operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Anand Mahindra wrote,"And after all the sophisticated drilling equipment, it’s the humble ‘rathole miners’ who make the vital breakthrough! It’s a heartwarming reminder that at the end of the day, heroism is most often a case of individual effort & sacrifice.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, NDMA Member Syed Ata Hasnain said, rat-hole mining experts, who were pressed into manually drilling through the last stretch, had reached the 58-metre point, and there were about two more metres to go. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: What is rat mining? How a banned practice turned the tide of Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations "We are near a breakthrough but not yet there. Manual work has carried on and we have reached 58 metres. The debris had been cut and the work was going on the entire night. Our rat miners, experts and Army engineers have been able to take it to 58 metres and the pipe has been pushed with the help of the auger machine," NDMA Member said.

He further said that the trapped workers have conveyed that they are able to hear the noises of the ongoing work.

"We are at 58 metres, we are hoping that after 2 metres, we can say that it has passed through. The trapped workers have told that they are able to hear noises of work being done and an estimate can be made where the tunnel will pass through," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a temporary medical facility has been expanded inside the tunnel as part of rescue efforts to bring out 41 trapped workers.

The medical facility has been expanded for workers who will be evacuated. In case of any problem, eight beds have been arranged by the Health Department. A team of doctors and experts has been deployed.

All arrangements have been made to provide requisite medical attention to labourers after they are evacuated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*With Agency Inputs

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.