Business News/ News / India/  Silkyara tunnel rescue:All 41 trapped workers evacuated after 17 days| Watch

Silkyara tunnel rescue:All 41 trapped workers evacuated after 17 days| Watch

Livemint

  • All 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have been successfully rescued

Uttarkashi, Nov 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh meet the worker who was trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel after the rescue operation, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

After 17 days of the marathon operation, the first worker out of 41 workers has been evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel and efforts to bring out the remaining trapped workers are underway.

Later in a update it was stated all 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have been successfully rescued.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh.

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.

"The exact time of breakthrough was 7:05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there," says Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel.

As the rescue operations enter the final stage, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the work of pipe pushing inside the Silkyara tunnel where the efforts to bring out 41 trapped workers has been done across the debris.

A worker involved in the rescue operation says, "The situation is good. Four to five people from NDRF have gone inside. The process of rescuing the workers has already begun. We are taking stretchers inside to bring the trapped workers outside..."

"There has been a great success in the ongoing rescue operation in the Silkyara Tunnel, the work of pipe pushing has been done across the debris. Now preparations have been started to evacuate the workers safely," Uttarakhand CM posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier today, Uttarakhand CM and other officials reached the Silkyara tunnel rescue site.

