The Delhi Police's witty reply to a citizen's question on microblogging site Twitter is winning netizen's heart.

The Delhi government has imposed weekend curfew on the national capital in view of rising Covid cases.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases. A total of 11,869 patients recovered from coronavirus, and seven people died due to the disease.

In the Twitter thread a citizen is seen asking the Delhi Police if they can play cricket maintaining social distancing.

To this Delhi police formulates a reply replete with cricket metaphors which is winning hearts on internet.

“Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask…," asks Punit Sharma.

What Delhi Police say is bound to tickle that funny bone of the reader.

“That's a ‘Silly point’ Sir. It's time to take ‘Extra Cover’ . Also #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’." that reply from the police department read.

View Full Image A screengrab of the Tweet exchange

