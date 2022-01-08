Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  'Silly Point sir': Delhi Police's reply to cricket enthusiast wins hearts on internet

'Silly Point sir': Delhi Police's reply to cricket enthusiast wins hearts on internet

New Delhi: Policemen enquire commuters near Jama Masjid during the weekend curfew i(PTI Photo/Shahbaz khan)(PTI01_08_2022_000184B)
1 min read . 08:52 PM IST Livemint

  • The Delhi government has imposed weekend curfew on the national capital in view of rising Covid cases

The Delhi Police's witty reply to a citizen's question on microblogging site Twitter is winning netizen's heart. 

The Delhi government has imposed weekend curfew on the national capital in view of rising Covid cases. 

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases. A total of 11,869 patients recovered from coronavirus, and seven people died due to the disease.

In the Twitter thread a citizen is seen asking the Delhi Police if they can play cricket maintaining social distancing.

To this Delhi police formulates a reply replete with cricket metaphors which is winning hearts on internet. 

“Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask…," asks Punit Sharma. 

What Delhi Police say is bound to tickle that funny bone of the reader.

“That's a ‘Silly point’ Sir. It's time to take ‘Extra Cover’ . Also #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’." that reply from the police department read. 

A screengrab of the Tweet exchange
