Sim Box fraud: How scammers use this tech to dupe common people. Explained1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 02:02 PM IST
- A SIM box fraud diverts international calls to a cellular device through the internet
SIM box fraud is among the most demanding challenges telecom operations face globally. The Fraud Loss Survey Report 2021 has pegged losses from SIM box fraud and the broader interconnect bypass fraud at $3.11 billion, or 7.8% of global telecom fraud losses. Sim Box fraud is reported from many parts of the country .
