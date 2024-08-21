Simplify income tax for citizens, Sitharaman tells tax department

Rhik Kundu
Published21 Aug 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a programme on the 165th Year of Income Tax, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a programme on the 165th Year of Income Tax, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the Income Tax Department on Wednesday to simplify the tax process, enhance taxpayer services, ensure certainty, and minimize litigation. Addressing the 165th anniversary of the department, Sitharaman emphasized the need for a more taxpayer-friendly approach.

"I would honestly say we should look for simpler ways of talking and communicating with our assesses. Grievance redressal is a major issue," Sitharaman said. 

She stressed that taxpayer compliance hinges on the ease and clarity of the system. “Only after the taxpayers have realised that there is ease and flexibility and simplicity, which is being offered, like in the new tax regime, people are willing to come aboard and comply.”

She also called for a significant simplification of the language used in tax notices and correspondence. "(Ensure) the language that you use in tax notices and letters is not so convoluted and is not too technical," she asserted.

Sitharaman also reiterated the government’s objective to simplify taxes, enhance taxpayer services, ensure tax certainty, and reduce litigation. "Within six months, we will have the tax code or the Income Tax Act, at least some parts of it, very clearly written in simple, easy-to-understand language," she announced.

She mentioned that a committee within the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is actively working on this, ensuring alignment with the prime minister’s vision of seamless and faceless tax administration.

She urged the department to expedite the disposal of tax appeals to provide timely relief to taxpayers.

