Since assuming PM’s office in 2014, Modi has not taken a single leave: RTI1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:58 PM IST
In a reply to an RTI, the PMO said the prime minister is on duty all the time
Since assuming the prime minister's office in 2014, PM Narendra Modi has not taken a single leave, said the prime minister's office (PMO) in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query.
A similar RTI was filed in December 2015. The reply to that RTI had said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken no leave from work. That data was during the first tenure of PM Narendra Modi's leadership.
In 2019, Union home minister Amit Shah had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken any leave in 20 years since holding a public office.
Recently, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar met with members of the Indian community in Bangkok and had said: “I feel it’s been an enormous good fortune of the country to have someone like PM Modi at this time. And I am not saying this because he is the prime minister of the day and I am a member of his cabinet."