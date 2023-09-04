Since assuming the prime minister's office in 2014, PM Narendra Modi has not taken a single leave, said the prime minister's office (PMO) in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

The RTI filed by Prafful P. Sarda, two questions were asked -- first, how many days PM Modi has attended office since becoming the prime minister of India in 2014.

Second question asked was about the details of the number of days present and attended various events and functions by Modi after becoming the PM till date.

The date of the receipt of the RTI application is mentioned as 31 July 2023.

For the first question, the PMO replied, “The Prime Minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office."

A website link to the PMO given in the reply shows that the accumulated number of events surpasses 3,000 (including India and abroad) since becoming the prime minister in May 2014.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam has shared a copy of the RTI on social media platform X with the caption #MyPmMyPride.