Bengaluru Airport on Monday announced on Saturday that all the scheduled international flights from the airport will leave from Terminal 2 from August 31 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on social media platform X, Bengaluru Airport noted, “We are happy to announce that commencing 10:45 am on August 31, 2023, all scheduled International flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2."

Bengaluru Airport noted in the tweet noted that passengers can download the BLR Pulse app for information related flights and estimated queues and wait times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Moneycontrol report, the first international flight to leave from Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2 will be from Singapore Airlines. The report while quoting Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) noted that the Singapore Airlines flight will depart from Singapore's Changi Airport at 8:50 am on August 31 and arrive at Kempegowda International Airport at 10:55 am on the same day.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport. Built at a cost of ₹5,000 crore, the airport is touted as an eco-friendly facility that has largely been made out of bamboo. The terminal also boasts of a five-lane way for smoother vehicle arrivals and departures for pick up and drop of passengers at the airport.

The operations on Terminal 2 started operations on January 15 with Star Airways flight taking off from Bengaluru to Kalaburgi. The airport also features improved baggage drop facilities, a streamlined immigration process, and increased duty-free outlets, restaurants, and lounges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In May this year, BIAL announced that the Terminal 2 has received IGC Platinum certification by the Indian Green Building Council under the IGBC Green New Building rating system.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}