International carrier Singapore Airlines will resume the Airbus A380 Superjumbo aircraft's services to India from today. The services will start between Mumbai and Singapore and later the A380 aircraft will be used on the Delhi route as well according to the airline.

Singapore Airlines was the first airline worldwide to fly the A380 superjumbo in October 2007. In late 2017, following an extensive four-year development programme, the Airline launched a multi-million-dollar cabin product upgrade for its A380 aircraft.

The new cabin product made its debut in India on September 1, 2019

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager of Singapore Airlines, said that the expansion of SIA Group's VTL network is also perfectly timed with the re-launch of the airline's A380 services to Mumbai from March 14 and to Delhi in the coming months, he said.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our iconic super jumbo back to India. We are optimistic that this, along with the expansion of Singapore's VTL arrangement, will inspire even more confidence for international travel to and from India," Chen added.

Singapore Airlines’ new A380s is fitted with 471 seats in four classes, with six in Suites, 78 in Business Class, 44 in Premium Economy Class and 343 in Economy Class.

Earlier this month, Under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), eligible travellers are allowed into Singapore without quarantine requirement. Earlier, the service, launched on November 29, 2021, was applicable only for flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Now, more travellers from India, who are fully vaccinated, may use the VTL for quarantine-free travel, Singapore Tourism Board said in a statement.

Travelling to Singapore from India for fully vaccinated travellers has become easier, with some prerequisites before departure, including a valid visa, a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP), stay of seven consecutive days in India or a VTL country and a mandatory RT-PCR test.

"The extension of VTL to Singapore from all Indian cities provides the much needed impetus to travel between the countries for all traveller types, whether for leisure, business or cruise. This is part of Singapore's calibrated and progressive approach in re-opening our borders," G B Srithar, STB Regional Director, IMESA (India, Middle East and South Asia), said in a release.

Separately, Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group on Friday announced that it will convert all its flights from India to Singapore into vaccinated travel lane services from March 16.

Currently, it operates flights from eight points in India to Singapore.

While existing daily VTL flights will continue to operate from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, SIA's all other India flights that arrive in Singapore from March 16 will progressively operate as VTL services, the company said in a separate release.

These are flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata.

SIA Group said its low-cost subsidiary Scoot will also convert its non-VTL services from Amritsar, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Tiruchirappalli, and Visakhapatnam into VTL.

*ith inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.