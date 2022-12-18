Singapore airport adds Pune as new destination to its network2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 01:39 PM IST
Currently, up to 150,000 passengers are passing through Changi Airport daily, and about a million every week.
Singapore's Changi Airport has expanded its link to all South Asian cities to the pre-pandemic level and added Maharashtra's Pune to its network. The airport has been re-established in view of a strong rebound in passenger traffic, according to a media report quoted by PTI on Sunday.