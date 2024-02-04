 Singapore emergency arbitrator denies Sony interim relief in Zee merger case | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 02 2024 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.70 2.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.40 0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.70 4.10%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.85 -1.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.50 3.34%
Business News/ News / India/  Singapore emergency arbitrator denies Sony interim relief in Zee merger case
Back Back

Singapore emergency arbitrator denies Sony interim relief in Zee merger case

 Priyanka Gawande , Gaurav Laghate

The emergency arbitrator said it had no jurisdiction or authority to prevent Zee from approaching the NCLT to implement the merger, since these matters were within the statutory system and thus for the NCLT to decide.

Sony had asked the Singapore tribunal to prevent Zee from seeking legal remedies from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other legal forums. Illustration: ReutersPremium
Sony had asked the Singapore tribunal to prevent Zee from seeking legal remedies from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other legal forums. Illustration: Reuters

The emergency arbitrator of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on Sunday rejected Sony Pictures’s application seeking emergency interim relief in its case with Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

In its application, Sony asked the tribunal to prevent Zee from seeking legal remedies from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other legal forums.

The emergency arbitrator, however, said it had no jurisdiction or authority to prevent Zee from approaching the NCLT to implement the merger, since these matters were within the statutory system and were for the NCLT to decide.

On 22 January, Sony Pictures (Culver Max) terminated its $10 billion merger with Zee. In a letter, Sony alleged that it had to terminate the merger because Zee failed to fulfill the conditions precedent. The two parties received the NCLT’s approval to merge on 10 August last year.

Senior counsel Harish Salve appeared for Sony, while senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas and Davinder Singh, a Singaporean lawyer, represented Zee. Shyamala Venkatachalam, chief legal officer at Zee, has led the case.

Soon after sending the termination letter, Sony separately addressed Zee, saying it had initiated emergency arbitration proceedings against it before the SIAC.

Owing to purported violations of the terms of the merger agreement, Culver Max Entertainment, owned by Sony Group Corporation, sought a termination fee of $90 million from the Indian entertainment company.

Zee, however, claimed that Culver Max and BEPL, both subsidiaries of Sony Pictures Entertainment, were not entitled to terminate the agreement and said the claim for a $90 million termination fee had no basis and was legally untenable. Aggrieved by the decision, Zee informed the exchanges that it would begin legal proceedings against Sony at the NCLT and the SIAC.

“The company has called upon Culver Max and BEPL to immediately withdraw the termination and confirm that they will perform their obligations to give effect to and implement the merger scheme, sanctioned by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal. The company has reserved all its rights in this regard," Zee said.

In its petition before the NCLT, Zee alleged that Sony’s decision to terminate the merger was “pre-determined". It said that during the 30-day discussion, Zee, acting in good faith, proposed a six-month extension to complete the transaction.

The merger had received all required regulatory approval since it was first announced in December 2021. However, it hit a major roadblock after Sebi took action against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka for allegedly diverting funds, banning them from holding key managerial positions in any listed entity.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal, however, set aside the Sebi's order, paving the way for Goenka to become chief executive and managing director of the merged entity.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Feb 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App