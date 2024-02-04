Singapore emergency arbitrator denies Sony interim relief in Zee merger case
The emergency arbitrator said it had no jurisdiction or authority to prevent Zee from approaching the NCLT to implement the merger, since these matters were within the statutory system and thus for the NCLT to decide.
The emergency arbitrator of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on Sunday rejected Sony Pictures’s application seeking emergency interim relief in its case with Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
