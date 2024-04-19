Singapore has issued a recall for Everest Fish Curry Masala due to elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a chemical considered unsuitable for human consumption, found in the product, according to the country's authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, the Singapore Food Agency said, “The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits."

According to Singaporean regulations, ethylene oxide is permitted for use in the sterilization of spices, but the elevated levels found in Everest Fish Curry Masala present a potential health hazard to consumers, according to a report by The Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The spice product, imported from India, is subject to the recall following a notification from the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, which highlighted ethylene oxide levels exceeding permissible limits.

In response, the Singapore Food Agency instructed importer Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd. to commence a recall of the products, as ethylene oxide is strictly prohibited for use in food items. While commonly used as a pesticide to fumigate agricultural produce and prevent microbial contamination, its presence in food products is prohibited due to health concerns.

"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," the Singapore Food Agency said in the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, Everest has not issued any official statement on this matter.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!